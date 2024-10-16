Big events on cycling calendar

New Zealand’s longest-running road cycling event will be linked with the newest of the national road titles in Southland in January.

Cycling Southland will host its traditional ILT Carnival with a new twist, combining two nights of the summer track carnival before hosting the New Zealand criterium championships for the first time.

The carnival will finish with New Zealand’s longest-running road classic, the Gore to Invercargill Classic.

The evening track programme will run at the velodrome on January 16-17, and the national criterium will be held on an inner-city circuit on January 18.

The carnival ends with the 70km road race from Gore to Invercargill. It was first held in 1930 and is still an annual part of Southland’s cycling calendar.