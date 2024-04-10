Big monsters, bigger fun

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has just that, plus a little bit more to keep you engaged.
The third film to feature King Kong and the fourth to feature Godzilla in the past decade, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is part of the multimedia "MonsterVerse" franchise featuring other mythical creatures.
The light-hearted and comic book-like treatment makes the movie appeal to a broad audience as
there’s no big plot to follow and no great human mystery to be solved.
One minor criticism is I thought Godzilla was a bit of an afterthought.
However the visual effects are extremely good, for the most part.
You could convince me there really is a world full of these titans and I would almost believe it.
At one hour and 55 minutes long, this film just flies by, with non-stop action from-start-to-finish.
If you enjoy a good action movie, it is definitely worth watching.