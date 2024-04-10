Big monsters, bigger fun

Photo: courtesy of Warner Bros

There are not many things that get me more excited than watching fictional monsters fight each other.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has just that, plus a little bit more to keep you engaged.

The third film to feature King Kong and the fourth to feature Godzilla in the past decade, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is part of the multimedia "MonsterVerse" franchise featuring other mythical creatures.

The film is about big, titanic creatures fighting it out while their human onlookers do their best to try to stay as far out of the way as they can.

The light-hearted and comic book-like treatment makes the movie appeal to a broad audience as

there’s no big plot to follow and no great human mystery to be solved.

One minor criticism is I thought Godzilla was a bit of an afterthought.

However the visual effects are extremely good, for the most part.

You could convince me there really is a world full of these titans and I would almost believe it.

At one hour and 55 minutes long, this film just flies by, with non-stop action from-start-to-finish.

If you enjoy a good action movie, it is definitely worth watching.