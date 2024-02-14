Bike ride raises $4K for rebuild

Steve Wilson stops on Riversdale’s Newcastle St during his fundraising ride for the Riversdale Hato Hone St John station rebuild. There he met the town’s Hato Hone St John staff and some of the town’s children, who rode with him down the main street. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

The Riversdale Hato Hone St John station fund rebuild is $4455 richer thanks to the efforts of Steve Wilson.

Earlier this month Mr Wilson, of Kaiwera, rode his e-bike from Pounawea to Riverton in an attempt to find out how far he could ride in a day.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the station rebuild, which is planned as the building does not meet St John’s building standards.

Mr Wilson, 71, said he started out earlier than he intended and completed 56km before he left Owaka for home, where he was going to eat breakfast.

In hindsight, it had been a wise decision to get started when he woke up at 1am feeling fresh — he doubted whether he could have completed the distance if he had started at 4am as he planned.

Travelling in the dark went well as he had good lights on his bike.

"I had to watch for possums because they could have cut in front of me."

His friend Barry Taylor was his "physio", son Nathan his medic and son-in-law Jono Dennison his nutritionist.

Along the way he met many people who encouraged him and some rode with him.

By the time he reached Tuatapere it was raining.

The last 50km, which he biked with his wife Lynley, were the hardest.

"We were totally soaked right through. We looked like two drowned rats."

After biking 402km he thought there might still be a "couple of dribbles" left in his tank.

He did not have much dinner after the ride, but had a bath in which he fell asleep.

The next day his thighs felt a little tight, but apart from that he felt good.

He averaged 27.4kmh and spent 14.6 hours riding.

He was hoping his efforts would encourage other people to take up cycling.

He was pleased he had completed the ride.

"It was an awesome thing to do."

Riversdale St John station manager Dave Hurley said he appreciated Mr Wilson’s willingness to help fundraise for the new building.

It was likely after 12 years of fundraising and planning , the new building would go up this year on its current site.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz