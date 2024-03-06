Biking confidence, skills gained

Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Mataura School year 5 and 6 pupils take part in an exercise designed to help them gain confidence on their bikes.

Teacher Kelly Sanson said all pupils took part in a programme led by Cycling Southland staff designed to help them develop their bike-riding skills.

Pupils learned skills including how to make hand signals when riding on the street, how to make sure their helmet was on correctly and how to brake.

Blue Light, a charity working in partnership with the police, loaned some bikes for the event.

It had been popular with the pupils, Mrs Sanson said.

"At morning tea time just about the whole school was out larking about on their bikes."

Pupil Apirana Browne,10, said he enjoyed learning new skills.

"It was fun and challenging.

"I learned how to do sharp turns."