The mobile blood drive returns to Gore next week, helping the thousands who require transfusions every year.

About 30,000 patients require blood transfusions in New Zealand every year and mobile blood drives are "vital", NZ Blood donor relations team leader Boyd Warren said in a statement.

"Each donation is a priceless gift, and we’re deeply grateful to all the donors who come along and support these drives."

Mr Warren said the district was a very charitable one and they expected to be very busy over the two-day period.

"The Gore community has come out in full force for these lifesaving drives in the past with around 130 donations given by generous Southlanders on each of our visits.

"We’re already seeing strong interest in our July drive, and we recommend booking ahead to avoid disappointment.

"We’re also visiting Balclutha on Thursday July 30 if that location suits donors better."

For those on the fence, Mr Warren suggested to "give it a shot" as the donations could be lifesaving.

"It’s easier than you think: only 60 minutes, or less, could save up to three lives. Plus, we have great snacks!"

The drive takes place from 9am-2.20pm next Wednesday and 8.30am-1.50pm on Thursday at Croydon Lodge . — Allied Media