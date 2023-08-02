Booklet of services to be updated

Gore District Council Ready for Living co-ordinator Kylie Aitken is planning on updating the booklet Living Well in Later Years — A guide to local services and connections for older people. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Eighteen months down the track Gore District Council Ready for Living co-ordinator Kylie Aitken is looking for help.

Ms Aitken is in the process of updating the Ready for Living booklet, Living Well in Later Years — A guide to local services and connections for older people.

The update was in response to many older people not knowing what was available in the community, Ms Aitken said.

"We continue to get great feedback from the public and organisations about this booklet.

"We have distributed 800 booklets to the community."

Like any printed document, the information did not stay current for long.

"We would like you to please check your organisation or group information is correct, or if you think your service fits and would like to be included in the booklet, to get in touch."

She would like to thank Community Trust South for granting part of the money to reproduce the guide for this year.

If anyone had changes to their organisation or group information, please get in contact with Ms Aitken at 021198-0480 or kyliereadyforliving@goredc.govt.nz