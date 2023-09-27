Busload of career choices

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell had the opportunity to try the Inzone career kiosk last Wednesday.

The kiosks are inside the Inzone Careers Coach, a rolling careers expo showcasing New Zealand industry training organisations, tertiary institutions and defence forces.

Gore District Council employability co-ordinator Sharlene Taylor-Giles said the bus had been busy since it opened at 9am.

"It’s been really good for the community," Ms Taylor-Giles said.

Anyone after guidance about their next step beyond school or life could learn about careers they could be passionate about, she said.

Kiosks also appeared in locations such as schools, public libraries and community spaces.

St Peter’s College, Gore High School and Menzies College all had a kiosk installed previously, she said.

"It’s great that the schools have access to them."