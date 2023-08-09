Caution advised on roads

A cold southwesterly flow is anticipated to bring rain and snow to southern areas today.

This means extra care is needed when travelling on our roads.

Expect the unexpected, increase following distance and check travel conditions — these are just some of the tips the Southern Police District shared with travellers recently.

From black ice and hail to fog and repeated frost, New Zealand’s famously tricky roads require even more care when seasons change according to a post on its Facebook page recently.

The largest geographical police district in the country, the Southern Police District covers Southland, Otago, Central Lakes and coastal Otago, which experience some of the most intense winter conditions in the country.

"Driving in winter is not the same as driving in summer," the post read before offering some "simple rules for safe winter travelling".

1. Allow extra time

2. Ensure your vehicle is safe for winter driving

3. Drive to the road and weather conditions

4. Slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards

5. Increase following distances