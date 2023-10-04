Caution urged with chargers

New data from AMI shows a surge in claims for fire damage caused by lithium-ion batteries.

The batteries can be found in everyday products including phones, laptops, smart watches, children’s toys, and electric cars, bikes and scooters.

AMI executive general manager claims Wayne Tippet said fires generally started with the battery overheating and eventually catching alight.

"We have seen cases of Chromebooks, e-bikes and e-scooters going up in flames or even exploding after being left on charge," he said.

He said AMI had identified three main causes of fire: defective parts, incorrect charging and mistreatment.

"Consumers should be mindful of reputable battery production when purchasing electrical products," he said.

"You should never use a charger that did not come with the device or use it in a way that does not meet the manufacturer’s instruction. When charging electronic devices such as phones or tablets, do not place them on soft surfaces and do not leave devices on charge on for extended periods of time."