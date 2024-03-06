Cavalcade finale draws about 2000 onlookers

About 2000 onlookers lined the main street of Waikaia to welcome Goldfields Cavalcade participants to the town.

The 31st cavalcade came to an end on Saturday when 11 trails converged on the northern Southland town.

Cavalcaders walked, biked, rode or drove in wagons through the centre of town to the sportsground during the grand parade.

Emily Crump, 15, of Pine Bush, took part in the light wagon trail.

She always wanted to take part in a cavalcade with her grandfather Neil MacLeod, of Gore, and now she had, Emily said.

"It was quite fun. Amazing."

For much of the time Emily drove the light wagon pulled by horses Rob and Missie.

The two horses were former harness racing horses, which proved challenging at times.

"The black one [Rob] would never stop trotting."

The best part of the trail was travelling through the hills, she said.

"It was quite steep and enjoyable."

The trip had been uneventful except for losing part of the brake pad when crossing the Oreti River on the first day.

"That upset the tyre later on so we were sitting by the road for maybe half an hour."

She organised a quiz for the other people on the trail one night and made $42 by charging one man for the answers, she said.

Gore man Neil MacLeod drives horses Missie (left) and Rob down an incline while granddaughter Emily Crump of Pine Bush has a break during the Goldfields Cavalcade light wagon trail last week. Photo: Katy Button

Mr MacLeod said he had completed 27 cavalcades.

"I reckon this is going to be my last."

Emily would be able to go on her own next time, Mr MacLeod said.

He was impressed with the way Emily mixed with the others on the trail.

"I’ve seen a different side of Emily I didn’t know existed."

Cavalcade organising committee chairman Malcolm McKee said the end of the cavalcade event was "excellent".

"We couldn’t have got it any better."

A hard-working committee had done well to plan the event, he said.

He was very pleased with the size of the crowd, all of whom appeared to be having a good time on a sunny day.

Entertainment at the event included the Topp Twins, who had proved a drawcard, he said.

Waikaia resident Janet McKee said it had been a "wonderful" day out.

"It was just so friendly.

"I was thrilled how for a little community, everyone put several hats on and worked hard to make it a success."

