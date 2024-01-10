Cavalcade rider never misses a beat

Erin Allan and son Luke Swanson are looking forward to taking part in this year’s Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Cavalcade which will finish in Waikaia on March 2. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Luke Swanson will receive his 25-year badge when he takes part in this year’s Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Cavalcade.

The nine-day cavalcade will converge in Waikaia on March 2.

Luke’s mother Erin Allan said her son, who has Down syndrome, had been riding for only a year when he took part in his first cavalcade.

She returned to riding horses about 30 years ago and soon after starting taking part in the cavalcades.

A couple of years later her son Matthew took Luke to the hoedown at the end of a cavalcade.

Luke enjoyed himself very much and her late husband Bruce Swanson told him he could take part the next year.

"I said ‘thank you very much dear. I’ve got to teach him to ride between now and then and we’ve got to find him a suitable horse’."

The couple had a horse called Jasmine that their son Mark had ridden on several cavalcades and was very good on a lead rope.

Mrs Allan put Luke on the horse, led Jasmine and started to teach her son to ride.

At one point when she suggested they trot their horses, Luke complained but when he was reminded about why he was learning to ride, he agreed.

"You know we went 12km that night and he never missed a beat."

In time Jasmine figured out what her rider wanted and the two became a partnership and Jasmine no longer needed to be led.

"He rode Jasmine on 15 consecutive cavalcades."

Jasmine was retired and Luke was given another horse called Tammy, and he has completed eight cavalcades on her.

Mrs Allan drives a horse and cart and Luke rides in the light harness section of the cavalcade.

"It’s the only opportunity I get to do that kind of driving.

"I do ride the odd days."

The cavalcade was a very enjoyable event.

"You are among people that are [from] all walks of life.

"It’s something we look forward to every year and we manage to make it happen."

