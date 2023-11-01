Chance to visit the past

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Hokonui Pioneer Village volunteers (from left) Linda Best, Lorna Argyle and Thelma Williams will host a drink and scone for anyone interested in the village a week on Sunday.

Ms Argyle has been a volunteer for 15 years and said anyone was welcome to come along.

"We would love them to share their stories and skills with us," she said.

The event will take place on November 12 between 2pm and 4pm at the Hokonui Pioneer Village.