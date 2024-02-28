Charities receive boost

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Eastern Southland Riding for Disabled president Cathrina Lynch, left , holds a $300 donation given by Hokonui Community Market co-ordinator Julie King, while Nattering Knitters volunteer Yvonne Wilson holds a $200 donation.

Mrs King said more than 300 votes were received for the $1000 giveaway.

"It was very successful day for all," she said.

St John Gore also received a $500 donation.

The giveaway was divided between the three charities who were selected at random by the market committee, she said.

Mrs King thanked the community, store holders, Cave FM, The Ensign and the committee for their support.