Children get a kick out of holiday programme

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Rangatahi holiday programme helper Hannah Dunlop watches Annabelle Brewer, 10, of Mataura, line up a ball to kick it towards a target. Next in line are Hadlee Dawson (left), 11, of Gore, and Nikolai Rarere, 8, of Mataura.

The four-day holiday programme was organised by Hokonui Runanga Social Services Trust.

Runanga community health worker Kirsty Egerton said about 40 children took part each day.

"It’s been well-supported."

There was a need for the programme as many parents worked during the school holidays, she said.

The programme was held at different venues including Camp Columba and the MLT Event Centre.

It had been a community effort and volunteers from other organisations had helped.

The Mataura Licensing Trust gave money for snack packs for the children.