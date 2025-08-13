Chill out with night of Antarctic films

Walter the Weddell seal is featured in documentary footage by Vanessa Wells, on show as part of the Antarctic Film Festival, in Gore, next week. Photo: Vanessa Wells

For those with curiosity or keen interest in the coldest place on earth, a curated selection of short films showcasing Antarctica is playing next week at the Gore RSA.

On Wednesday, August 20, the New Zealand Antarctic Society will be showing a series of short films from the heart of the South Pole.

Alongside the selection will be a presentation exploring 20 facets of the Ice in 20 minutes.

The programme is part of the Antarctic Film Festival’s tour of the South Island and features documentary footage chosen by award-winning film-maker Anthony Powell.

Taranaki-born Mr Powell’s 2013 film Antarctica: A Year on Ice has won many accolades and he has spent more than 10 winters on the Ice.

His footage has been featured in films, television shows and exhibitions, including National Geographic, the Discovery Channel and award-winning BBC series Frozen Planet.

The films chosen revealed the continent’s stark beauty, unforgiving conditions, climate change and penguin antics, according to a press release.

The showcase also features "inventive and funny" entries from the Winter International Film Festival of Antarctica’s 48-Hour Challenge.

The challenge is billed as an annual showcase of creativity and resilience from those who winter over on the Ice, the release said.

Antarctic society president Hubertien Wichers said the array of films was about bringing Antarctica to the people of New Zealand through science, art, humour and personal connection.

So far, the tour had been successful in inspiring audiences and connecting people through Antarctica.

For example, scouts who went to the frozen continent in the early 1960s had been connected with the current generation of scouts who were doing their Antarctic badges now, she said.

It was also hoped the touring festival would raise awareness of the role Antarctica plays in the earth’s climate.

"Antarctica tells us about the history of the planet, the changes that are going on and what the future may hold for us and the next generations," she said.

The films start at 6.30pm. Doors open at 6pm. — Allied Media