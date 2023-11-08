Choir makes first Gore visit

The Dunedin RSA choir will perform at the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA on Saturday. Photo: supplied

After more than 100 years of singing, the Dunedin RSA Choir will perform in Gore for the first time.

The performance will be in tandem with Armistice Day on Saturday.

Choir president and performer David More said they had not had the chance to venture from Dunedin until now.

"We’re looking forward to it.

"It’s a way to remember the debt we owe to those who served and didn’t come home."

He had been in the choir for 28 years and president for four.

They had big expectations for their venture south, he said.

"We all sing very well, we’ve got some got guest artists."

Their range includes light classical, the London Welsh Male Voice Choir arrangements, hymns, musicals, and traditional nonsense songs.

Three University of Otago students performed with them — two would perform in Gore.

"They’re bloody good singers," Mr More said.

The choir was formed in 1919 by World War 1 soldier Jimmy McNish.

During the fighting in 1915, McNish was captivated by the singing of the enemy in a trench a short distance away.

"When he got home, which fortunately he did, he would form a choir of returned soldiers — we’ve been going strongly since".

The performance will be at 1pm at the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA.

