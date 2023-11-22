Classic cars delight the motoring mad

Jakson Vesey, 12, and his father Dave holding Sadee Miller, 2, all of Wyndham, check out a 1980 Ford Falcon at the Mataura Scout’s Motoring Mad Car Show on Saturday. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

An enjoyment of taking part in car shows prompted Jodie Ross and Shea McGorlick to enter the Motoring Mad Show on Saturday.

The show was organised as a fundraiser by the Mataura Scouts.

About 90 cars were on display at the Mataura Rugby Club.

Ms Ross said the couple enjoyed seeing the different makes and models of cars and the work their vehicle owners had spent on them.

Jodie Ross and Shea McGorlick entered their 2015 Ford Falcon FGX XR8 in the car show on Saturday.

"We love car shows.

"Growing up around here we both have a passion for old cars."

The couple entered a 2015 Ford Falcon FGX XR8 in the show.

They lived in Australia for 10 years and brought the car back to New Zealand when they returned home.

"It was our car over there.

Ian and Margaret Jacobsen, of Invercargill, display their 1923 T Bucket.

"Shea likes his V8s."

Mr McGorlick had another model a Ford FPV Super Pursuit which he drove in Australia and also brought home.

"He had to sell that when the children came along.

"It’s still a sore point."

He still had three cars in storage but they were not roadworthy.

Mataura Scout member Hunter Bastiaansen, 11, admires a 1971 Holden Premier.

Show co-organiser Cody Wards said the show had gone well.

"The weather played its part.

"A lot of cars I haven’t seen before."

There was a good variety of vehicles on display, he said.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz