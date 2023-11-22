Classic cars delight the motoring mad

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The show was organised as a fundraiser by the Mataura Scouts.
About 90 cars were on display at the Mataura Rugby Club.
Ms Ross said the couple enjoyed seeing the different makes and models of cars and the work their vehicle owners had spent on them.
"Growing up around here we both have a passion for old cars."
The couple entered a 2015 Ford Falcon FGX XR8 in the show.
They lived in Australia for 10 years and brought the car back to New Zealand when they returned home.
"It was our car over there.
Mr McGorlick had another model a Ford FPV Super Pursuit which he drove in Australia and also brought home.
"He had to sell that when the children came along.
"It’s still a sore point."
He still had three cars in storage but they were not roadworthy.
"The weather played its part.
"A lot of cars I haven’t seen before."
There was a good variety of vehicles on display, he said.