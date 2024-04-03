Clubs giving chance to join the team

This is my latest instalment of what makes Eastern Southland great, and the recurring theme has become clear — it’s the people.

As sports teams prepare for the upcoming winter season — yes, winter is coming — many clubs are reaching out seeking volunteers for their committees.

The clubs need committee members to operate, which means if they don’t have the people they can’t field the teams.

It can be daunting putting your hand up to join a committee.

Do I have the time? Do I have the skills needed?

Generally, a committee is a small group of people formed with the intention of making decisions about issues or taking action on tasks.

The time donation will differ depending on each club, organisation, or group, but most may only meet once a month unless there is an exceptional matter to address in between.

With the invention of virtual meeting platforms, you may not even need to leave your lounge to contribute to your committee meeting.

Committees are made up of people with diverse skill sets; everyone brings something to the table.

Some of us, ahem, are not the most organised of beings, so we might provide the social media content, or identify fundraising opportunities, as opposed to composing the draw — play to your strengths.

Other key skills to possess that add value to your club and its committee are passion, honesty and integrity. Joining a committee is a great way to connect with other people sharing the same interest, and to learn from each other sharing the kete of knowledge.

While I was writing this piece, I discovered the veritable plethora of committee member training resources available for all levels of governance.

So, if you are still asking yourself if you have the skills needed then pop in and see us and we can provide a range of options to suit!

He aha te mea nui o te ao?

He tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata.

What is the most important thing in the world?

It is people, it is people, it is people.

By Kelly Young

Heartland Services

co-ordinator