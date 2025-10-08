Collection a lifetime of work, dedication

Old Bridge Structure from New Bridge by Laurence Aberhart, Alexandra/Clutha River, 1980, silver gelatin print, gifted 2012.

Over the past few years, the Eastern Southland Gallery has been gifted more than 60 works to the permanent collection from longtime supporters and artists Patricia Bosshard Browne and Kobi Bosshard.

Now a new exhibition, "The Bosshard Browne Collection", celebrates and showcases works from the couple’s significant gift and includes works by Philip Trusttum, Jeffrey Harris, Joanna Margaret Paul, Laurence Aberhart, Ian Scott and Russell Moses.

“Patricia and Kobi were enormously supportive of us when the gallery was first established," district curator Jim Geddes said.

"We greatly value their friendship and ongoing generous support of Gore District.”

Patricia Bosshard Browne has been an influential figure in the New Zealand art world for many years, she was a prominent dealer with Bosshard Gallery, first in Akaroa within a former powerhouse building, and then in Dunedin.

Bosshard Browne worked tirelessly on behalf of the group of artists she represented, which included Ralph Hotere, Philip Trusttum, Jeffrey Harris, and Joanna Margaret Paul.

Beyond the Rainbow by Jeffrey Harris, 1970, pastel and acrylic on paper, gifted 2019.

Kobi Bosshard is widely regarded as the "grandfather" of New Zealand contemporary jewellery.

Born in Switzerland in 1939, Bosshard trained (like his father and grandfather) as a goldsmith.

He arrived in New Zealand in 1961 and worked in various places — Wellington, Auckland, Mount Cook, Christchurch and Akaroa — before establishing Fluxus in Dunedin with Steve Mulqueen in 1983.

Steeped in the tradition of modern European goldsmithing, he came to this country and built upon this inheritance to make unique works.

Their personal collection of art, built up over many years, is a testament to close and enduring friendships forged with many of the artists they worked and socialised with.

Several works were gifted to the couple by the artists themselves.

The exhibition runs until November 23. Free admission.