College sticks with own lunches

Canteen manager Rachel Duffy hard at work with her two other staff members making over 300 corned beef sandwiches for the students at Menzies College, as a part of their funded lunch programme. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

While debate over Associate Education Minister David Seymour’s revamped school lunch programme rages on, one Southland school has quietly enjoyed another option — albeit at a cost.

Menzies College’s lunch programme is made in-house, rather than being shipped down, leading to quite the selection of lunches for the students.

Chicken burritos, poke bowls, salads and a selection of lunches are available every day, all up to the required nutritional standards and made at $4 a serving.

Serving these lunches to the more than 300 students at Menzies is no easy job however, and after budget cuts from the ministry, staff were reduced from five to just three workers.

Now canteen manager Rachel Duffy works hard with two other staff members to procure ingredients, check nutritional requirements, and have all the meals ready for the students every week.

Mrs Duffy said it was a difficult task to make the lunches with their reduced budget.

"It feels almost underfunded.

"We’re like everyone, we had our budget sliced in half.

"We’re trying to get the best prices for everything because all the nutrition guidelines still exist.

"It’s fresh vegetables, wholemeal pastas and rice, so it’s expensive product to buy and a very small budget now," she said.

Mrs Duffy said she and the staff were still committed to making meals every morning for Menzies College.

"We try to do everything fresh.

Students at Menzies College gather to receive their in-house lunch, delivered by fellow students, which was a corned beef sandwich, served with a portion of corn chips and fresh fruit.

"The kids, I think, are very lucky with what we serve them," she said.

When asked if the school would switch to receiving the pre-prepared lunches as provided by the ministry, Mrs Duffy said it was unlikely.

"It’s not something I thought of and I think [Menzies College principal] Kath [Luoni] is the same way," she said.

Meals are rotated every four weeks, with the menus posted every week.

Mrs Duffy said one of the advantages of the in-house lunches was the communication between her and the students, allowing her to tailor the menu to best fit students.

"Our kids have been great at picking it up and going with it, telling us what they do and don’t like.

"We get instant feedback, I always say don’t be afraid to tell me as I won’t be offended."

Mrs Duffy said she concerns about the sustainability of the programme under the current budgetary restrictions.

"It’s not a lot of money to make a meal for a 16-, 17-year-old child. We’re trying our best.

"We’re still waiting on information on pricing.

"At the moment we’re running blind, but we’ll find out as soon as we can," she said.

