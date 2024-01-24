Coloured lens on NZ history

OUR LAND IN COLOUR

Brendan Graham & Jock Phillips

HarperCollins

If you read a lot of illustrated history books or watch old films you probably think of the past in black and white.

Colour came to photography about the middle of last century so the pictures of New Zealand’s first 100 years, at least until now, have left us having to imagine what things really looked like.

Now, with the colourising skills and computer magic of people like those who produced Sir Peter Jackson’s colour version of World War 1 films, we see the conflict as it was — the blood is red, the mud is brown.

Our Land in Colour takes dozens of old photos, many of them favourites you know well from the history books, and breathes the real world into their monochrome images. Arranged in 10 thematic chapters, each with a succinct and informative introduction by historian par excellence Jock Phillips, the book’s illustrations generate the excitement filmgoers must have felt when Cinemascope hit the screen.

The Exchange in the 1940s is no longer a sombre spot. The trams are in DCC livery, there’s a bright yellow car and the people, apart from the two policemen on point duty, obviously have colour in their wardrobe. And so it is with all the newly-coloured photos. Fishermen at Island Bay appear in a far more attractive environment than before. The day is cloudy but the scene is brightened by the yellow oilskins and the silver of the catch. There’s some greenery in the hills, just as there should be.

You will probably find at least one of your favourites among the collection. I have always had a soft spot for a photo I stumbled upon when I worked at the Alexander Turnbull Library. It shows a knock-about cricket match being played on an empty paddock in Nelson’s Trafalgar St in 1905. In colour, you can see the rocks and horse droppings which made the outfield a bit dodgy and the kaleidoscope of colour which portrays the clothes the players wore reflects the fun of the game.

The book’s bonus is a chapter by Brendan Graham explaining how he did the job. Unlike the postcard colourists of a 120 years ago who did their best with tiny brushes and paints, he has the help of computer programmes but, even so, he describes it as "a slow and meticulous process" and even selecting which picture to colourise involves weighing up a myriad of options informed by a wealth of historical research.

The result is our past as you have never seen it before, but as your grandparents lived it, and that experience, at least for older readers, will remind them that the past was never the black-and-white world of their imagination.

By Jim Sullivan