Committed to boosting farming sector

Summer is a busy time for many of us, and the last 100 days have been particularly exciting in Wellington and our region as the government gets about its work.

As promised, we’ve delivered on all 49 actions within our 100-day plan, with a focus on initiatives to help rebuild the economy, ease the cost of living, restore law and order, and deliver better health and education.

It was great to see the positive response from the community during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to Waimumu for Southern Field Days.

While I know he enjoyed getting behind the wheel of a tractor, there were also many serious conversations with farmers and rural suppliers about the state of the agricultural sector and wider economy.

A common theme was on-farm inflation squeezing the viability out of many farms.

This is a really concerning prospect for our farmers, community and country.

A strong farming sector is fundamental to a strong and prosperous New Zealand.

To lessen the impact of inflation, we’re prioritising growing our agricultural export revenue and reducing on-farm costs.

Fixing some of the unworkable regulations farmers are dealing with is another priority to ensure New Zealand farms remain competitive on the international stage.

We’re also moving quickly so you’ll be safer on southern streets, with a focus on supporting police to reduce violent and gang-related crime — a problem which has become more harmful across the electorate.

While there are challenges ahead, I’m excited for what 2024 will bring.

New Zealand voted not only for a change of government, but for a change of policies and a change of approach.

We’ve delivered dozens of changes already, and I hope you’ll feel an increased sense of stability and optimism as the year unfolds.