Community celebrates rural champions

Otago Daily Times Rural Life champions Steve and Tracy Henderson, their children Gus, 7, Annie, 5, and Ruby, 9, and their pet lambs and calf celebrate their win with a community gathering on their Awarua farm last Thursday night.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The calf shed was transformed into a rural hospitality oasis, complete with the Speight’s mobile bar and Silver Fern Farms barbecue.

Family friends and neighbours celebrated with the Hendersons.