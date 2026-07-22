Community choir looking to branch out

The Gore and Districts Local Vocals choir, formed in 2018, wants to attract its first male singers. Photo: supplied

A Gore choir wants to bring something new to its performances ahead of their first regional singing event later this year — male voices.

The Gore and districts Local Vocals choir has, unintentionally, only had female singers since it started in 2018.

But choir leader and music director Jane Pullar said the 15-member group would like to add some new singers, including male ones, ahead of a performance in Invercargill at the end of this year.

"[Men’s voices] would add a lot more to the sound ... it just adds a bit more depth," Mrs Pullar said.

The choir is gearing up to perform at its first regional choral exhibition, Sing Fest, at the First Presbyterian Church in Invercargill later this year.

Local Vocals members will start this month to prepare the pair of songs to be performed at the Southland event.

Mrs Pullar said having some male singers would enhance their vocal performance.

People with higher voices often take soprano or alto parts in a number.

Men tend to have lower voices, so can take tenor and bass parts.

"We don’t have the same range of voices as we would have if we had men," Mrs Pullar said.

The choir encouraged anyone with an interest in singing to attend what would be a series of workshops.

Their first singing workshop, run by Central Otago musician Anna Van Riel, is on July 25.

Topics to be covered in the workshop include vocal anatomy, posture, breathwork, storytelling and how to hold a microphone while singing.

The workshop will be held at the Calvin Church from 11am.

Mrs Pullar said the workshops were suitable for all skill levels.

"They’re open to absolutely anybody … come along, have a go," she said.

"Even if … [you] haven’t done any singing before."

To register for the workshop, which costs $20 per person, email localvocalsgdc@gmail.com.

The choir regularly perform covers of songs around the district.

Gigs in the past year included singing at rest homes, at the East Gore School and Waimumu Anzac day services, singing Christmas carols in Main Street, Gore, and at the monthly Calvin Connect group.

Local Vocals meet at the Calvin Church every Monday to practice songs during the school term, from 7.30pm.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz