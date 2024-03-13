Community clubs together for Harri

Friends of 5-year-old Harri Wells will gather at Clinton Golf Club on Saturday. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Clinton will be swinging together for a charity golf event this Saturday.

A community group has organised an 18-hole Ambrosegolf tournament "Swinging for Harri" at Clinton Golf Club, with all proceeds going to support local family Andy, Emilee and Harri Wells.

Harri has a rare condition which causes developmentaldelays, epilepsy, autism, hypotonic cerebral palsy and other medical challenges.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support so far, with entries selling outin about two weeks andeach hole having a sponsor," co-organiser Chris Hurst said.

"We are reaching out to see who else would be willing to support this fundraiser in any way, perhaps through donated products or services that we will look to auction or offer as prizes — or any other way you see fit.

"Please get in contact or check out our Facebook event Swinging for Harri."

Funds raised from the tournament will help with the costs of additional support people and resources associated with the Doman Method, a system of support treatments for children with special needs.

"As a group of friends, Swinging for Harri has been easy to pull together because we can see how much progress Harri has already made with his therapy and how exhausting it can be for their whole family.

"We just wanted to help, andthe support we’ve already had shows how the Wellses have inspired our awesome wee community," friend and co-organiser Mel Culbertson said.

