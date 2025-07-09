Community shows heart to arrivals

Gore couple Stefanie Mayer and Brendon Humphries (left) encouraged, their neighbours Zach Zhu and his wife Eleanor Liuto seek hospital care when they saw Zach looking pale. The advice led to the timely diagnosis and treatment of a serious heart condition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ELEANOR LIU

A Chinese family says they were lucky to have landed in Gore, after getting encouragement from their neighbours to head to hospital, thereby averting a life-threatening crisis.

Married couple Eleanor Liu and Zach Zhu moved from Guangzhou, a city in China, to Gore last year to work at a local oesteopathy clinic.

Mr Zhu, who practises traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture, was walking home one evening when his neighbours Brendon Humphries and Stefanie Mayer noticed he was a bit pale.

Continuing into the night, and even cooking dinner, Mr Zhu again felt strange with a tightness in his chest and a shortness of breath, but did not think much of it.

Ms Mayer said after being told by her partner about Mr Zhu’s condition, she checked in with her neighbours on Whatsapp, and encouraged a checkup.

"Zach was walking past the house, and he was holding his chest and was struggling to breath, [Brendon] said you’re not looking good.

"My background is actually as a nurse in Europe, so I said yeah, you’d better go to A&E. I was very persistent to take him in and get checked out."

After being kept overnight in Gore Hospital, Mr Zhu was transferred to Invercargill for further testing, where an ECG showed irregularities.

Dunedin was the next stop, where Mr Zhu underwent an angioplasty and had a stent inserted into his heart.

Despite worries about traversing the medical system in a foreign country, the couple said they were very impressed with the service they received.

"I can speak some English but nothing about hospitals, specifics. We were very nervous, but [Gore Health staff] were so kind, warm, and helpful," Ms Liu said.

"The other thing was, when he was [discharged from Dunedin Hospital], they sent a Chinese translator to make sure he understood everything."

It was a close call, but Ms Liu said it was the neighbour’s reaching out which made the world of difference.

"We were really lucky. Without the reminder from our neighbour, we might have ignored it."

Now Mr Zhu is recovering at home and the messages and goodwill from the community are pouring in, which Ms Liu said was an incredible feeling.

"Our boss [Mike McLeod] has experienced everything with us. We have no siblings, or family here, but he supported us as family.

"His patients are sending messages and emails, it makes us feel not lonely, it’s so important."

Health scare aside, the family said they have come away with a better appreciation of their new home.

"It became a real turning point for us as new migrants. Even when you don’t know anyone, you’re not alone for long. People check in, step up, look out for you.

"Thank you Gore. You might be small, but you’ve got a mighty heart," she said.

