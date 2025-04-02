Contact Energy to appeal wind farm rejection

Matthew Cleland is the head wind and solar at Contact Energy.

Contact Energy believes the recent decision by an independent consenting panel to reject their proposed $1 billion wind farm at Slopedown is "flawed" and has "significant legal errors".

The proposal was for a 55-turbine wind farm near Wyndham, which would create up to 240 jobs during construction and power 150,000 homes when operational.

Contact wind and solar head Matthew Cleland said the company was now lodging an appeal with the High Court, outlining the specific areas of law where the decision was "incorrect".

"We are deeply committed to being a leader in the decarbonisation of New Zealand, playing our part to ensure energy security for all Kiwis and being a good neighbour in the communities in which we operate.

"The Southland wind farm is a crucial project to enhance energy security for all New Zealanders.

"It will benefit Kiwi households and the industries that drive our economy and support our communities.

"We believe the panel’s decision is flawed, with significant legal errors identified."

The decision appeared to focus on concerns about landscape effects, ecological effects and the significance it attached to them, including under various regional and district plans, he said.

"Contact believes this site is ideal for a proposed wind farm and that the offset and compensation measures proposed will ensure the Southland Wind Farm [project] will bring with it a raft of environmental, social and economic benefits."

The project included a raft of important conservation and restoration measures, designed to bring sustained ecological and biodiversity enhancements on and off the site, he said.

The company had made the decision to appeal and to re-apply for consent under the updated Fast-track Approvals Act 2024.

"Our intention is that fast-track will help projects with substantial value for New Zealanders to get into flight, unhindered by our country’s to-date stifling consenting processes, where appropriate."

West Catlins Preservation Society spokesman Dean Rabbidge said he was not surprised to hear Contact was going to appeal.

"It just shows the real arrogance around Contact Energy at the moment."

"So they’re going to carry on, which is not surprising, really, considering the attitude towards the communities and the people during the whole consenting process."

john.lewis@alliedpress.co.nz