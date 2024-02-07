Conviction and fine quashed

In January 2023 The Ensign published an Otago Daily Times story about South Otago farmer Martin Powley being convicted of poaching and fined $2000.

In September 2023, Mr Powley successfully appealed the conviction before Justice Jonathan Eaton in the Dunedin High Court.

Justice Eaton ruled Judge David Robinson’s decision to change the specifics of the charge at the end of the 2022 December trial resulted in a miscarriage of justice and quashed Mr Powley’s conviction and $2000 fine.

Details of the Justice Eaton’s decision appeared in the Otago Daily Times, but not in The Ensign.

The Ensign apologises for not printing this earlier.