Cool conditions favour competitors in Trainwreck Trail

First in the 10km Mountainbike Men's section of the Glenham Trainwreck Trail was James Smith, 14. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Cool conditions set the scene for a rural running and biking event on Saturday morning, with winners on foot and pedal taking home a range of prizes.

The Glenham Trainwreck Trail started at the town’s community centre at 10.30am.

The about 250 runners, walkers and bike riders crossed road and farmland, climbing a big hill before crossing the finish line in the backyard of Glenham School.

First across the line was 14-year-old James Smith, as part of the 10km men’s section, followed by his older brother Daniel, 16.

James said he did not do any training for the trail, just jumps on his bike in his back yard.

Daniel said despite being beaten by his younger brother, there was not much competition between the two.

Renz Manzanero, 18, who came third in the same category said it was his first time on the trail with a new bike, and the only preparation he had done for the course was keeping fit by working on the farm.

First in the 10k run was 13-year-old Craig Iversen Jr, who said he was used to competing in cross-country and athletics.

The rural Glenham track was tough, as the tight grass corners nearly caused him to slip, but that only added to the fun, helped by the morning’s cooler temperatures.

Organiser Alec Smith said after competitors had completed the trail, they were free to sit back, enjoy the barbecue, drink some water, and watch others cross the finish line.

Prizegiving got under way after lunch, and one lucky competitor walked away with a $2000 mountainbike donated by CrossRoad Cycles in Gore and the Mataura Licensing Trust.

Luke Smith, 17, won the 15km race on a borrowed bike, then had his name drawn from a hat among all competitors to claim the prize bike.

Mr Smith, not related, said the local boy expressed his gratitude over his new wheels.

Mr Smith wanted to thank the volunteers who showed up, marshalled, and worked in the hall. He also wanted to thank their sponsors, who supported them each year.

He also thanked the farm owners for allowing access to their land, in particular Murray and Bev Howe, whose land has the old train tunnel, a key feature of the trail.

