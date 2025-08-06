Council facilities to open later tomorrow

Photo: The Ensign files

All Gore District Council facilities will open slightly later than usual tomorrow.

Council staff will attend an annual all-staff meeting, where they will hear from the leadership team about the year ahead and review the past 12 months.

The following facilities will open at 11am: council main office, Gore Library, Mataura Library/Service Centre, MLT Event Centre, Eastern Southland Gallery and Gore Visitor Centre.

The Gore Aquatic Centre will open at 6am for early morning swimmers, but will be closed from 8am to 11.30am.

The Gore Transfer Station will open at 10.30am as usual, as it is not manned by council staff. — Allied Media