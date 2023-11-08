Creative spin

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Jocelyn Miller, of Glencoe, holds the embroidered sieve she entered in the "Waikaka Arts and Craft Exhibition".

The 47th annual exhibition opened on Friday night.

Miller said she made two items for the exhibition — the sieve and a squash racket weaving.

She “loved” being creative and described her work as “quirky”.

She also enjoyed giving objects a new look.

“I love old things.”

She had sold a similar-looking sieve at the "Waimumu Arts Exhibition" and the buyer had hung it on her kitchen wall.

Miller said she liked trying different creative ideas.

“I do ceramics and then I might get a little bit bored with that and then I flick over to the embroidery and try and make something different.

“I like to keep learning new things.”

Te Tipua artist Margaret Palmer-McKenzie was the guest artist at this year’s exhibition.

More than 70 exhibitors entered a wide range of arts and crafts.

The exhibition closes tomorrow.