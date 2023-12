PHOTO: ALAN RITCHIE

Southland cricketer Kieran Lloyd, of Gore, plays a leg-side drive in a game against Otago Country in Invercargill at the weekend.

Otago won the Hawke Cup elimination match by six wickets.

In a rain-disrupted match, the teams were only able to finish one innings.

Southland were dismissed for 264 with Lloyd high scoring on 92.

Otago Country finished with 266 for 4.