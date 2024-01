PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The winners of the Croquet Southland golf croquet singles tournament held in Gore last week are (from left) Maggie Ennis of Wakatipu section three, Judy Stewart of Gore, section two and John (Roundy) Vetters of Winton, section one.

The Gore Croquet Club hosted the annual Croquet Southland association croquet and golf croquet tournaments, which were organised by the Winton club.