Curling club achieves historic first

Celebrating after winning the Macrae Trophy earlier this month are Gore No 1 curling team members (from left) Fraser Elder, Ross McKee, Brian Dillon and Archie Affleck. Photo: supplied

Stones flew and ice shredded as a Gore curling team achieved a first in its history.

The Gore No 1 team, of the Gore Curling Club, won the Macrae Trophy at Alexandra late last month, scoring a 21-17 win in the final of the tournament.

It was far from an easy win, as 27 teams lined up at the start of the competition. This was trimmed down to eight in the finals and Gore in the end came out on top.

The contest was played during the week with the finals played on one day.

Team member Brian Dillon said the team of four were "pretty chuffed" about winning the trophy for the first time in club history.

"We’ve been competing for about 20 years. We all played pretty good as a team and that’s what team sports are all about."

The other team members were Archie Affleck, Ross McKee and Fraser Elder.

Each of them played together at the Gore Multi-Sports Complex ice rink during the week.

"It’s a pretty prestigious tournament and to come out on top of it was pretty good for us."

The tournament is named after Lochie Macrae, who was a member of the Alexandra Curling Club.

It started in 1993, the year the IceInLine complex opened at Molyneux Park.

The team had played "quite a few years together", Dillon said.

They qualified into the final eight of the tournament after winning six of their eight round-robin games against various teams from the Idaburn area and further afield, including Arrowtown.

"We were on a bit of a high."

They won every game in the final eight. The final was a 21-end game and all other games were 10-end games.

"It was pretty close and could’ve gone either way," he said.

At the start of the final end Gore was leading 18-17.

They won the end by three stones, pushing them to the 21-17 victory.

"It was bloody close all of the way."

The team were yet to receive the trophy as it was still being engraved, he said.

