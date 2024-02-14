Damp start to trail ride

The Mandeville Trail Ride was held on Saturday. Starting at the Mandeville Country Club, the route headed out along the top of the Hokonui Hills on to farms in the area. The event offered two different loop tracks, one 35km long and the other 40km, with both having optional expert sections. Trail organiser Morgan Tremaine said about 400 people took part in the event which was about the same as usual. "With the rain it probably wasn’t too bad of a turnout." The rain "made a simple track quite challenging". The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there with her camera.