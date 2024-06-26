Dancers clean up down south

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gore dancers (clockwise from left) Dada Chantaraviroj, 16, Pip La Roux, 16, Ellie McKelvie, 14, Mikayla Doorey, 14, Aaliyah Silvester, 13, Hana Brandon, 14 and Sabrina Chan, 17, had a successful weekend at the DanceNZmade workshops and competition in Invercargill on June 7-8.
The dancers took part in eight hours of dance workshops over the weekend and competed in a variety of sections and as part of the Illuminate hip-hop crew.
Illuminate won the Intermediate group section and were named the overall group champions for 2024.
Dada and Aaliyah also placed first in the Intermediate duo/trio section while Dada, Pip and Mikayla placed first in the senior duo/trio section and were named the overall duo/trio champions for 2024.
Dada also placed second runner-up in the senior hip-hop section.
The dancers are looking forward to competing at the DanceNZmade interschool competition next month.