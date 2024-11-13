Deadly risks taken

Copper wire thieves have been risking their own and others' safety. Photo: Getty Images

Southland thieves behind copper wire thefts from the electricity network have been warned they are playing Russian roulette.

PowerNet’s health and safety and field training manager, Brett Coradine, said in a statement the thieves were at risk of electrocuting themselves and the public.

They were also creating a fire hazard.

‘‘We have had several sites on the Electricity Invercargill Ltd’s network where earth wire from active worksites and a zone substation had been removed, leaving electricity equipment extremely unsafe.

‘‘It is concerning that people are willing to risk their lives and the lives of those in our community for scrap metal that is worth very little in dollar terms. Earth equipment provides electrical protection, without which it exposes people and property to unnecessary risk,’’ he said.

‘‘We have dispatched our PowerNet inspection teams based in Invercargill to check all network equipment in the area. The faults teams will urgently repair any faults found.’’