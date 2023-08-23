Division two victory for Pinkies

PHOTO: TRACEY MCCALL

Riversdale Pinkies have won Hockey Southland’s division two women’s competition.

The team beat Southern Masters 2 to 1.

Captain Janette Collins said the team set up the win in the first quarter of the game.

"The last half of the game we were quite defensive, we couldnt quite find our passing and Southern kept coming back at us."

Usually the team played the style of game where they had players waiting in the opposition half.

"Our attackers sit higher and we try and put long balls through."

However, in the final where the defence was much closer, the team had to tighten up their game and use short passes.

The Pinikies ended the competition round top of the table.

Jess Roy had an impressive season scoring 17 goals.

Goalkeeper Fletcher Scott, 14, also had a good season.

By Sandy Eggleston