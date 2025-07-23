Doc alarmed by discovery of dead stoat on Stewart Island/Rakiura

A dead stoat found in the middle of a Stewart Island/Rakiura track is concerning, Department of Conservation southern South Island director of operations Aaron Fleming says.

A member of the public walking on the Rakiura Great Walk Track on July 12 reported the dead stoat to Doc, who retrieved it the next day.

The stoat’s skull was crushed, indicating it had died instantaneously from either a trap or similar blunt force prior to being found on the track.

"Rakiura is known to be stoat free," Mr Fleming said.

"The nearest stoat population is 30km across the Foveaux Strait. Their swimming range is 2km and they are not known to stow away on vessels. This stoat has died from a head injury then mysteriously turned up on a busy walking track."

"We need to know if we are dealing with a new significant threat to Rakiura’s native species, or if this stoat has been transported from elsewhere and planted deliberately. Both scenarios are disturbing. We are taking this seriously."

The dead stoat has been sent to an expert to see what further information can be obtained. Samples are being sent for genetic testing to try to determine where it has come from.

Doc is appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information about the dead stoat’s origins.

"It would have devastating implications for native wildlife if stoats were to take hold on Rakiura," Mr Fleming said.

"In other places in New Zealand where there are stoats, kiwi chick survival can be as low as zero without sustained pest control. Imagine the damage stoats could do on Rakiura, which is known for its tokoeka or southern brown kiwi population."

"If stoats were to establish on Rakiura they would threaten efforts to create a predator-free space for kākāpō to be returned, and they would quickly decimate other native species on the island."

The Predator Free Rakiura project is working on the removal of Rakiura’s existing pest species — rats, possums, feral cats and hedgehogs — in one of the largest and most complex predator eradication projects ever attempted on an inhabited island.

Introducing pests such as stoats constitutes an offence in New Zealand, with serious consequences and penalties including imprisonment of up to five years and significant fines.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468). — APL