Dog trials entertain, fundraise

The finalists ready for the Indoor Charity Dog Trials on Sunday. Judge Rod Coulter and his wife Helen are at the far left. Photo: supplied

There were dogs from here, there and everywhere at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials in Gore over the weekend.

At the victory ceremony at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials at Waimumu are (from left) Gore District Mayor Ben Bell, trials chairman Mike Joyce, and winner Trevor Stark. Photo: supplied

The 10th annual event took place as usual under the roof at Waimumu with 173 competitors.

Mike Joyce, of Wendon Valley, has been involved with the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials since the event’s inception 10 years ago. Photo: Sally Rae

The triallists came from all round the South Island and the standard of competition was high.

Sarah Harvey and Steve Bellew watch the action at the charity dog trial. Photo: Sally Rae

The event took the weather out of the equation and dogs and humans enjoyed the three days.

Since its inception the event had raised about $150,000 for charity.

Sitting in the liberator’s corner at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial are (from left) Trevor Stark, Eddie Conlan and Paul Crooks. Photo: Sally Rae

After the early rounds, the last 13 dogs and their guides emerged for the final.

After the final, West Otago man Trevor Stark was declared the winner with his dog Jess, with a score of 97. He finished half a point clear of Brian Dickison, of Waikaiai, with his dog Don, and Andy Clark, of Darfield, and his dog Kip, a further point back in third.

Ray Steel (left) and Russell Peek help release sheep at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial. Photo: Sally Rae

Results

Trevor Stark, with dog Jess, 97pts, 1; Brian Dickison, Don, 96.5, 2; Andy Clark, Kip, 95.5, 3; Levi McCall, Jane, 94.5, 4; Vic Stanley, Jay, 93.5, 5; Paul McCarthy, Meg, 92.5, 6; Ian Stevenson, Zach, 92, 7; Des McGregor, Jan, 91.5, 8; Barry Hobbs, Fleur, 87.5, 9; Ian Broadhurst, Nell, 87, 10; Margaret Evans, Prince, 84, 11; Quinton Whitehead, Ted, 67, 12; Paul McCarthy, Von, 64.5, 13.