Dog trials entertain, fundraise

Since its inception the event had raised about $150,000 for charity.
After the final, West Otago man Trevor Stark was declared the winner with his dog Jess, with a score of 97. He finished half a point clear of Brian Dickison, of Waikaiai, with his dog Don, and Andy Clark, of Darfield, and his dog Kip, a further point back in third.
Results
Trevor Stark, with dog Jess, 97pts, 1; Brian Dickison, Don, 96.5, 2; Andy Clark, Kip, 95.5, 3; Levi McCall, Jane, 94.5, 4; Vic Stanley, Jay, 93.5, 5; Paul McCarthy, Meg, 92.5, 6; Ian Stevenson, Zach, 92, 7; Des McGregor, Jan, 91.5, 8; Barry Hobbs, Fleur, 87.5, 9; Ian Broadhurst, Nell, 87, 10; Margaret Evans, Prince, 84, 11; Quinton Whitehead, Ted, 67, 12; Paul McCarthy, Von, 64.5, 13.