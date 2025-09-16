Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Eastern Southland Car Club Prizegiving 2024-25

    Club sport events:

    Motorkhana Trophy: 3rd Brendon Mitchell; 2nd Dave Wild; 1st Josh Cooper.

    Autocross Trophy: 3rd Nigel King (125 points); 2nd Glenn Howden (137 points); 1st Josh Cooper (139 points).

    Autocross Junior Under 18 Champion: Ryan Howden.

    Gravel Events:

    MT Misery: Derek Ayson.

    Gravel Sprint Trophy: Kevin Laird.

    Hillclimb Cup: 3rd Ricky Ward (32 points); 2nd Glenn Howden (37 points); 1st Nigel King (41 points).

    Gravel Events Trophy: 3rd Nigel King (17 points); 2nd Ricky Ward (20 points); 1st Glenn Howden (27 points).

    Rally Challenge Trophy: Carter Strang.

    Hard Luck Award: Nigel King.

    Consistent Competitor: Glenn Howden.

    Club Sport Championship:

    Junior Under 18: 3rd Luke Mitchell (76 points); 2nd Robbie Batt (83 points); 1st Ryan Howden (115 points).

    Ladies Championship: 2nd Ismay Howden (58 points); 1st Karen Ward (60 points).

    Overall: 3rd Glenn Howden (117 points); 2nd Brendon Mitchell (147 points); 1st Josh Cooper (169 points).

    Club Championship

    New Competitor: Robbie Batt (84 Points).

    South Otago Challenge Cup: Craig Jessop 6th Overall (103 Points).

    Junior Champion — Under 25: Ryan Howden 4th Overall (130 Points).

    Class Awards

    A Class: Jason Whitehead.

    B Class: Josh Cooper.

    C Class: Ricky Ward.

    D Class: Nigel King.

    Overall: 3rd Glenn Howden (144 Points); 2nd Brendon Mitchell (161 Points); 1st Josh Cooper (169 Points).

    Member of the Year: Raimon Wilkinson.