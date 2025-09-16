Eastern Southland Car Club Prizegiving 2024-25

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Club sport events:
Motorkhana Trophy: 3rd Brendon Mitchell; 2nd Dave Wild; 1st Josh Cooper.
Autocross Trophy: 3rd Nigel King (125 points); 2nd Glenn Howden (137 points); 1st Josh Cooper (139 points).
Autocross Junior Under 18 Champion: Ryan Howden.
Gravel Events:
MT Misery: Derek Ayson.
Gravel Sprint Trophy: Kevin Laird.
Hillclimb Cup: 3rd Ricky Ward (32 points); 2nd Glenn Howden (37 points); 1st Nigel King (41 points).
Gravel Events Trophy: 3rd Nigel King (17 points); 2nd Ricky Ward (20 points); 1st Glenn Howden (27 points).
Rally Challenge Trophy: Carter Strang.
Hard Luck Award: Nigel King.
Consistent Competitor: Glenn Howden.
Club Sport Championship:
Junior Under 18: 3rd Luke Mitchell (76 points); 2nd Robbie Batt (83 points); 1st Ryan Howden (115 points).
Ladies Championship: 2nd Ismay Howden (58 points); 1st Karen Ward (60 points).
Overall: 3rd Glenn Howden (117 points); 2nd Brendon Mitchell (147 points); 1st Josh Cooper (169 points).
Club Championship
New Competitor: Robbie Batt (84 Points).
South Otago Challenge Cup: Craig Jessop 6th Overall (103 Points).
Junior Champion — Under 25: Ryan Howden 4th Overall (130 Points).
Class Awards
A Class: Jason Whitehead.
B Class: Josh Cooper.
C Class: Ricky Ward.
D Class: Nigel King.
Overall: 3rd Glenn Howden (144 Points); 2nd Brendon Mitchell (161 Points); 1st Josh Cooper (169 Points).
Member of the Year: Raimon Wilkinson.