Embracing new home

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell welcomes (from left) Dylan Connorton (United Kingdom), Shayal Sharma (Fiji), Liv Gasland (Norway), Kelly Rodger (England), Deevina Chand (Fiji), Daniel-Catalin Sima (Romania) and Alex Chibvongodze (Zimbabwe) after a citizenship ceremony at the council chambers last week.

"By becoming citizens of New Zealand and calling this district home, you are not only embracing a new address but also embarking on a remarkable journey of shared experiences, opportunity and growth," Mr Bell said.

He encouraged people to make the most of the opportunities Gore had to offer and also to make sure they enrolled and voted in this year’s general election.

"We are lucky to live in a democracy but it only works if everyone participates," Mr Bell said.