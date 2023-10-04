Entries sought for charity fun run

Crossfit Gore 10km relay fun run organiser Anissa Brown is encouraging people to take part in this year’s event to raise money for Hokonui St John. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The call is going out for 100 people to "run, jog, walk, skip, waddle," their way around the Gore Showgrounds.

Anissa Brown is organising the Crossfit Gore 10km team relay fun run again this year.

In 2022 she organised the fun run to raise money for the Southland Charity Hospital.

"It was a fantastic event."

This time the money raised will go to Hokonui St John.

Last year about 70 people took part and this year Ms Brown was hoping 100 would join in.

She knew some people did not put the words fun and run together, she said.

"However, when you are with other people you can have fun doing anything."

She saw many people walking and running while out on her early morning runs and thought the event would be good for them to take part in.

The event was about community supporting a community organisation, she said.

"At some point in our lives, fingers crossed we don’t, we may need them."

People could enter as individuals or as a team of up to 10 members.

How many members in the team determined how many 1km laps of the showgrounds each person did.

There were no winners or losers but spot prizes would be given by businesses.

"It’s just about taking part."

Hokonui St John members had entered teams as had Gore police officers, who would provide a sausage sizzle.

People could turn up on the day but she would prefer if people texted on 021863142 to register.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 9am.

