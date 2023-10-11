Event marks International Day of Older Persons

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Gore residents Carol Graves and Helen Williams receive a copy of Living Well in Later Years from Gore District Council’s Ready for Living co-ordinator Kylie Aitken at the International Day of Older Persons celebration in Gore last week.

Ms Aitken has recently revised the booklet, which was first published in 2022.

About 90 people took part in the event, which was organised by Ms Aitken and Age Concern Southland staff at the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA.

Agencies involved with working with older people spoke on various brain health topics.

She was very happy with the turnout, Ms Aitken said.

"There’s a good connection and interaction between people."