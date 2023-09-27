Event season has something for everyone

Active Southland EasternRegional active co-ordinator

The glory that is daylight savings is upon us.

The brighter morning starts and longer evenings allow the early birds and the night owls the ability to be out and about that bit longer each day as we zoom towards summer.

With summer comes the summer event season, and there is something for everyone on the ever-growing calendar of options.

Check them out, get involved and support our local event providers who work so hard to bring these opportunities to life for our communities.

The longer days mean there is plenty more time to get out and training for summer events too, on foot or bike, with family, friends and colleagues.

The Southland NZ website, www.southlandnz.com, has a comprehensive list of events on in Southland, and not only sport and recreation-based options. I bet everyone can find something to tickle their fancy.

For everyone that is a little event-shy, the website also has plenty of information on options to be active around the region that are self-led under the ‘‘things to do’’ section, where you can find information on walking and cycling options, outdoor adventures, and boating and water activities.

So, here’s to the longer and hopefully warmer days ahead for us all to be out and enjoy what Southland has to offer.

Find something that you enjoy and join in on the fun.

For those of us based in Eastern Southland, the local MLT Moonshine Trail is back in 2024 on February 10 at Dolamore Park.

If you get in quick, early bird specials are on until October 29 across all event categories.

So, get your gym shoes or bike ready and get your name down to enjoy the hills in and around Dolamore Park in events ranging in length from 2km to 50km.

You can find all the information and register at moonshinetrail.co.nz