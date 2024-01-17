Excellent rose growth put down to coffee

Gore woman Rosemary Cowan is very pleased with the growth of her roses this year which she puts down to coffee grounds being added to the soil. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

In 30 years of growing roses, Rosemary Cowan has never seen the stems grow as long as they have this year.

The Gore woman has about 40 rosebushes growing in her garden.

Mrs Cowan said she always fertilised the garden with horse manure but this year, for the first time, she had used coffee grounds which she thought might be making the difference.

She was a great believer in adding nutrients to the soil.

"The more you feed them, the more pleasure you get out of them."

One stem which was growing from the base of the plant was about 1.5m tall.

Her parents, Dorothy and Hal Cullen, had grown many roses in their Mataura garden.

"I just love the colours and the smells."

She had two plants of Blue Moon which was her father’s favourite rose.

She and her son Morgan gave the roses a hard prune in August.

"The further you go down the better the results are at the end.

"You’ve got a better show right through Christmas."

Some of the bushes were more than 35 years old and were in the garden when her husband Doug bought the house.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz