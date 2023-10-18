Exhibition to showcase regional talent, work

Wānaka artist Jo Jago will be running watercolour workshops. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Artists from Southland and Otago will be heavily represented at the 47th annual Waikaka Arts & Crafts Exhibition.

The exhibition opens on November 3 at 7.30pm and will remain open until November 9.

More than 60 artists will be exhibiting.

This year’s guest artist is Margaret Palmer-McKenzie, of Gore.

Exhibition secretary Frances Calvert said the committee was pleased to have many new exhibitors.

"It’s great to be able to support them and showcase their work," she said.

Wānaka-based artist Jo Jago will be running two watercolour workshops in the former Masonic Lodge building in Waikaka.

"There are still a few places available, so go to her website, Jo Jago Art, to find the details. Beginners most welcome. Jo will supply all the materials required."

The owner of the former Masonic Lodge building, Chris Muldrew, offered to open his home to visitors to view his collection.

He was an avid collector of fine art and antique furniture, she said.

"Entry is by way of donation and Chris is quite happy to take offers on art or furniture, as in his words he’s not precious about his collection and if something sells then he can go out and buy another beautiful piece."

The lodge would be open from noon to 5pm, November 4 to 9.