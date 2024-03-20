Eye of the tiger

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After two days in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh National Park, it’s clear safaris are done differently in India — or at least, in this particular park.
In India, my first sighting of a tiger in Bandhavgarh National Park occurs on my second day. The big cat stalks along a raised hillock, oblivious to our presence. We spot the tiger as the sun’s setting, and for 10 blissful uninterrupted minutes watch him plod through the undergrowth, pausing occasionally to sniff the air. Eventually, the distant rumble of an engine grows louder. Another Jeep appears and we move on, feeling smug about our uninterrupted encounter.
The sighting occurs in Tala, one of Bandhavgarh’s three zones. Tala is where the park began, before its staggered expansion. The most popular zone, it’s typified by vast grasslands and thick forests of fig and cotton trees. It’s also home to several archaeological remains, including a 10th-century fort. From my Jeep, I can just about pick out its crumbling walls, but it’s in an area out of bounds to visitors. Park authorities, keen to showcase one of India’s oldest forts, allow visitors to hike to the ruins on one specified day every year. Given the size of the tiger I spotted earlier, I can’t help but think this is one activity I’d duck out of.
What’s more, the vast expanse of wilderness I explore is only 20% of the entire park — the rest is closed to the public for the benefit of its wildlife. After three days in Bandhavgarh, I can count the number of other Jeeps we’ve passed on one hand, which brings me to another aspect that sets India’s national parks apart. The vast majority of the passengers in these Jeeps are Indians. During safaris in Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the only people I met who came from these countries were the guides and staff tending to the needs of the (mostly Western) guests.
Indians, it turns out, love their safaris. Not just because they’re cheaper and more accessible than in Africa: none of the lodges I’ve visited in Zambia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe have charged less than about $NZ1140 a night. At Bandhavgarh Jungle Lodge, nightly rates start at around $NZ940 on an all-inclusive basis, which includes two safaris. Over the years Indians have become invested in the survival of their country’s tigers, and this attitude is due to the efforts of a man named Kailash Sankhala.
Bandhavgarh will always have a special place in Amit’s heart. To start with, he owns Bandhavgarh Jungle Lodge, the property where I’m staying. A sizable chunk of the profits goes to Tiger Trust, along with various other wildlife organisations supported by Amit, who spends much of his time tracking snow leopards in Nepal. I meet him at the lodge during a rare lull in his jet-setting, and he tells me about his earliest memories of Bandhavgarh. The lodge, just outside the park’s boundary, was opened in 1989 by his father, Pradeep, and Amit tells me about school holidays spent here at a time when the park didn’t have fences. Amit and his school friends would stay at the lodge and hop on the backs of semi-tame elephants that trundled over to the park before dropping them home at the end of the day.
Amit explains that his father helped save India’s tigers by convincing the public that they were worth saving, and that tiger safari tourism could provide a valuable source of income. His tactic worked, and Indians changed their view of the big cats. A brilliant example of this shift in attitude is the case of Ustad, a tiger that lived in Ranthambore National Park. In 2015, Ustad disappeared. Protests took place throughout the country, led by members of the public demanding to know Ustad’s whereabouts. Ustad eventually turned up in an Udaipur zoo, where he died. But the protests sent a clear message to the government, reminding the powers that be of the public’s determination that India’s tigers needed better protection.
"No other country can say that. Yes, there’s some conflict, but the tigers, sloth bears, snow leopards and elephants? They’re still here."
