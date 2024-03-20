Fallen music heroes focus of charity show

Member of the Sunbeam Swingers take a break during one of their final rehearsals for their show, Dead Heroes. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Artists of the past are to be given the spotlight once more.

On Saturday the Sunbeam Swingers and friends will perform the Dead Heroes show, a tribute to fallen music heroes and icons.

Artists such as Aretha Franklin, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Prince and many more will be celebrated on stage in a two-hour show.

Band spokesman Jason Harvey said the Gore District Council’s Creative Communities Trust had once again been incredibly generous with its financial support of the show, which in turn had helped keep ticket prices affordable.

"Tickets are selling well for the event but are still available from the St James Theatre and online from iticket," Mr Harvey said.

Tickets were $30 each, he said.

The show was also a fundraiser for the Gore & Clutha Whanau Refuge and $5 from every ticket sold would go directly to them, he said.

"It will be well worth grabbing a ticket and coming along for a night of reminiscing about past musicians and witnessing some of the district’s best musical talent."

New performers would be joining the Sunbeam Swingers on stage, he said.

Craig Wadsworth and Brendan Terry will feature on vocals along with 16-year-old cello player Eli Willetts and father-and-son bagpipe combo Martin and Austyn Turnbull.

The Vocal Locals Gore District Choir will also feature in a few songs, making this a varied show, he said.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Saturday at the SBS St James Theatre.