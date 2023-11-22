Farmer has never looked back after move to NZ

Waikaia farmer Megan Thomas in her element. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Megan Thomas admits she is not one to be average.

The Waikaia farmer is driven by that mindset and has used it in her farming career.

Since she was young she had been told "to just be average" but that was not in her blood.

Ms Thomas’ move from the United Kingdom to New Zealand in 2018 was her chance to be more than average.

"My focus has really been on the next generation and creating a positive change in the industry.

"Over here, starting fresh, it was that chance to sort of do what I want to do and do something that will make a lasting legacy."

Her intention was to dairy farm in New Zealand for six months but she ended up staying, she said.

"Everyone thought I was absolutely mad to go to the other side of the world. Honestly there’s been some hard times but it’s probably the best thing I’ve done."

She decided she wanted a change and New Zealand seemed like the change she needed, she said.

"Here I am just over five years later. Still in New Zealand, having never gone back."

She was part of the animal health industry before her move here, she said.

Last weekend she was on the sale committee and an associate judge at the Next Generation Sale at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch.

It aims to provide young dairy breeders with the opportunity to buy animals for showing and breeding purposes.

Ms Thomas said she had a lot of passion for supporting the next generation of dairy enthusiasts.

"This is a way to keep them inspired and motivated to really expand, learn, be mentored and get advice and guidance," she said.

